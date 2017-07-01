AN Abbotsford Police Department patrol officer escaped with minor injuries on Saturday morning when he was dragged by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.

The officer was questioning the driver of a red Nissan Sentra around 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of Bevan Avenue and Ware Street. The driver suddenly sped off, dragging the officer for approximately one block. The Officer managed to climb inside the vehicle that was dragging him, and a short physical altercation occurred before the officer was able to jump out of the vehicle.

The male driver fled the area at a high rate of speed attempting to evade the police. The Abbotsford Police Department Officers pursued the vehicle for approximately eight blocks before the pursuit was terminated. The vehicle was seen travelling on the #11 Highway and shortly after, eastbound on the #1 Highway. The Abbotsford Police Department patrol officers, the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service and RCMP Fraser Valley Traffic Service conducted a search in East Abbotsford and Yarrow.

At 9:14 a.m., the vehicle was located and the male pulled over. He surrendered to officers on Number 3 Road, near Yarrow, B.C.

A 33-year-old male is in Abbotsford Police custody facing numerous charges, including flight from police, dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, assault police officer, and drive while prohibited. This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text them at 222973 (abbypd), or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.