Man who pleaded guilty to assault in racist rant against Abbotsford lawyer gets two-month conditional sentence  

KARRY Vernon Corbett, 47, of Hope, who had pleaded guilty to one count of assault in September in connection with an incident involving a racist rant against Abbotsford lawyer Ravi Duhra last year, was given a two-month conditional sentence with one year of probation.

Corbett seemed genuinely apologetic when he told a Global BC reporter that he was just having a bad day when he indulged in the racist rant.

CBC reported that he has also been charged with uttering threats to an individual and causing a disturbance in another incident.

He has a criminal record dating back to 1999, including past convictions for assault, theft and causing a disturbance.

Duhra had observed a suspect yelling at a parking enforcement officer in the 33600-block of South Fraser Way on October 21, 2016, and used his cell phone to record some of the incident. Corbett then focused his anger and attention on Duhra and went on a tirade that included many racist and disturbing remarks.

Duhra contacted the Abbotsford Police Department after the suspect left the area. APD investigators spoke with witnesses and obtained a copy of the video and identified the suspect involved. A report to Crown Counsel was forwarded recommending charges against the suspect.

Eight days after the incident, Corbett was charged. Warrants were issued and police had been actively seeking to locate and arrest him.

A few days later, in November, 2016, Corbett attended the Abbotsford Courthouse and turned himself in. He was taken into custody without incident.

