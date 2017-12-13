Abbotsford Police City Basketball Tournament

THE Abbotsford Police Department City Basketball Tournament has become one of the most exciting events on the local sports calendar. This immensely popular tournament started on Wednesday and culminates with the finals running all day on Saturday, December 15 at the Columbia Bible College.

In this, the tournament’s seventh year, over 60 teams and 900 athletes are competing in more than 100 games for city-wide bragging rights. Both boys’ and girls’ teams from grade 8 through senior levels will be participating. Police are encouraging everyone from the community to come out to support our young athletes – and to enjoy the competitive spirit of the games.

This annual event is made possible through the efforts of the APD, the Abbotsford Police Foundation, the Abbotsford School District, many generous sponsors and countless dedicated volunteers.

This event is another opportunity for the community to come out to support the numerous youth who are making great choices and playing high caliber basketball. Packing the stands for these games is a tangible way that parents, grandparents, family, friends, neighbours and others in the community can demonstrate that their city, and the youth in it, really matter.