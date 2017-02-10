A Valentine’s Day the Bhatts will remember forever

BY RATTAN MALL

ON Valentine’s Day (February 14), Anil Bhatt and his wife, Vineeta, will admit themselves in Vancouver General Hospital for an operation the next morning.

Vineeta is donating a kidney to Anil in what is called a preemptive kidney transplant.

That means that Anil is getting a new kidney before needing to go on dialysis. This is a procedure that is much better for the patient’s quality of life and often provides for better outcomes in the long term.

Anil, who’s a chef, told The VOICE this week that he came to Canada from New Delhi on a work permit in 2008. His wife, who is also a chef, immigrated here in 2012 after he got permanent residency.

Anil recalled that when he came here in 2008, his kidneys were working normally. He added: “I don’t know what happened. I know that I had a blood pressure problem. When I went for my medical for my permanent residency in 2012 here, I was told that my kidneys were almost 60 per cent gone.”

He said the medical staff told him that they didn’t think the Canadian government would grant him permanent residency. He added: “But I still got it. I was really surprised.”

He said he started to go to his kidney care centre in Surrey every month for a blood test and was prescribed some medicine.

However, in 2015, his GRF (Glomerular Filtration Rate) was 15. (A blood test checks your GFR, which tells how well your kidneys are filtering. A GFR of 60 or higher is in the normal range. A GFR below 60 may mean you have kidney disease, according to one website.)

Anil said: “Last month, when I came back from a trip to India, my GFR was down to 13 and that’s why they want me to have a transplant. They asked me if my wife could give one of her kidneys and then they did a blood test on her. They told me that her kidney was a 99 per cent match for me.”

Anil then got his parents visitor’s visas to come from India to take care of his two kids – a four-year-old and a nine-year-old.

Indeed, the kidney transplant just a day after Valentine’s Day will be a permanent bond of their love.

ACCORDING to the BC Transplant website (www.transplant.bc.ca), “while donation and transplant rates are up overall, more than 600 British Columbians still wait for the gift of a donor organ. British Columbians are encouraged to make a new year’s resolution that could be the gift of life – join 1,051,797 other British Columbians and register as an organ donor.

“Living kidney donations were down to 95 in 2016, from 110 in 2015. BC Transplant is focusing on increasing this number in the coming years, as 80 per cent of people on the transplant wait list are waiting for a kidney.”

It also notes: “One organ donor can save eight lives – register your decision at www.transplant.bc.ca or at any Service BC office.”

The website also states: “Live kidney donation has a higher success rate for both graft (transplanted organ) and recipient survival rates. The recipient is often in better health at the time of the scheduled transplant compared to those who wait for a deceased donor.”