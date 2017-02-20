22-year-old Burnaby man shot in Vancouver in targeted incident

VANCOUVER Police were called to the area of Killarney Street and Euclid Avenue on Sunday night just after 11 p.m. where they found a 22-year-old Burnaby man on the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He remains in hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Investigators from Vancouver Police’s Major Crime Section have taken over the investigation. This incident appears to be targeted, and no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact detectives at 604-717-2541 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.