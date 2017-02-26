2017 TELUS Junior Boys Provincial Basketball Championships

Langley, BC — 2017 TELUS Junior Boys Provincial Basketball Championships is on February 25 to February 28 with all the games being played at the Langley Events Centre. This year’s tournament has 32 teams playing in it. Teams have come from as far north as Prince George and Prince Rupert, as far West as Victoria and Nanaimo and as close as R.E Mountain which shares a parking lot with the Langley Events Centre. Of the 32 team 4 are from Surrey. Lord Tweesdmuir is ranked #1 with North Delta at #11, Guildford Park at #21 and Fleetwood at #22.

Day 1 Recap

The first day was a day upset wins, where 5 of the top ranked team all lost their opening games. In the very first game of the tournament, #26-ranked Pitt Meadows upset #7 Handsworth. In the 4th game, #23 Fleetwood Park upset #10, Westsyde. Meanwhile, a few hours later, #6 Terry Fox was horrified when #27 Magee sent them to the consolation round. #18 Yale beat out #15 Clarmont. The biggest shock of the day was #16 Okanagan Mission easly beat out the #1 ranked Lord Tweesdmuir.

Day 2 Recap

Day two of the tournament featured 16-games on Sunday including the final eight of the winner’s bracket. #16 Okanagan Mission vs #8 Burnaby South, #4 West Vancouver vs #5 R.E. Mountain, #2 Sir Charles Tupper vs #26 Pitt Meadows and #3 St. George’s School vs #11 North Delta.

Just like the opening day upsets were the name of the game. As #11 North Delta easily defeated #3 St. George’s School. Other victors included #2 Charles Tupper defeating #26 Pitt Meadows, #4 West Vancouver defeating #5 R.E. Mountain, and #8 Burnaby South defeating #16 Okanagan Mission. Just as quickly as the tournament began, it has turned into the Final Four bracket.

The Final Four will be on Monday night Feb 27 when Sir Charles Tupper takes on North Delta at 6:00 pm at the South Court and West Vancouver plays Burnaby South at 7:30 pm on the South Court.

The two winners of the Final Four game will play in the Championship game on Tuesday, February 28th at 6:00pm on the South Court.

Day 2 Notable Scores:

Okanagan Mission: 56

Burnaby South: 78

West Vancouver: 57

R.E. Mountain: 39

Sir Charles Tupper: 65

Pitt Meadows: 42

St. George’s School: 36

North Delta: 62

For more details and full scores visit the Junior Boys Website. http://www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com/jrboys/

Pictures and recap by Vinnie Combow