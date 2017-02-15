World Wide Web Consortium Home
Wednesday, February 15th, 2017

2017 Homeless Count call for volunteers

THE 2017 Homeless Count in Metro Vancouver happens on March 7 and 8, and the BC Non-Profit Housing Association and Metro Vancouver are seeking additional volunteers. The majority of the required 1200 volunteers have already been recruited, but we need additional people for the following communities:

  • Surrey – 120
  • North Shore – 30
  • New Westminster – 30
  • Burnaby – 30

For more info and to volunteer: www.bcnpha.ca/call-volunteers/

 

Homeless Count Background

 

The 2017 Homeless Count in Metro Vancouver takes place throughout the region over a 24-hour period between March 7 and 8.

The Homeless Counts happen every three years, and represent a conservative, point-in-time snapshot of people who are homeless on a given day in Metro Vancouver. The Count has three main goals:

  • To estimate the number of people who are homeless, including drawing upon existing data sources such as shelters, census, hospitals, jails, and housing data.
  • To obtain a demographic profile of people through the count survey.
  • To identify long-term trends in the number and profile of people who are homeless

For 2017, BC Non-Profit Housing Association, in partnership with M. Thomson Consulting, will carry out the Homeless Count on behalf of Metro Vancouver, the Homelessness Partnering Strategy’s Community Entity.

The Homelessness Partnering Strategy (HPS) is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness. Founded in 2001, the program is funded by the Government of Canada and is administered at a local level by a community entity approved by the federal government.

Metro Vancouver is one of two community entities that delivers the HPS program in the Metro Vancouver region. The other is Lu’ma Native Housing Society and they focus on funding to Aboriginal organizations.

