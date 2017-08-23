By Autoreviewman

The JCW moniker stands for John Cooper works – a legendary British tuning firm that has a long association with the iconic MINI brand. For decades JCW version of the Mini have been a revelation in terms of faster speed, better handling and a more engaging driving experience. However, be warned! The JCW package does not come cheap. Our 2017 sleek, Midnight black tester came with a base starting price of $40,240, by the time you add must-have options and taxes you can end up paying over $50,000 as in the case of our fully loaded tester that rang in at a final tally of $51,480.

However if you like, fast, beautifully built and incredible- handling small cars you can’t get much better than this particular JCW that arrives with a 2.0 liter turbocharged engine that develops a hugely impressive 231 hp. Our tester was equipped with the six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, although a quick-shifting six-speed manual transmission is also available.

To be exact, the spec as on our tester comprised the full load of optional Equipment including most if not all of the optional extra options packages which added interior comforts, conveniences and exterior shiny bits and pieces. Far too much to list in this condensed article. The powered convertible top drops in about 15 seconds and can be operated at speeds under 30 km/h). The top also has three preset positions it can stop at.

On the road, despite the lack of solid roof, the MINI feels bulletproof, stable and is absolute blast to drive. Excellent engineering means the chassis has no discernible flex, and handles rough roads with aplomb. With a powerful engine and low curb weight, the MINI is simply blast to drive. The turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder mill puts out 231 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque at 1,250 – 4,800 rpm. There is an acceleration time of 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h in this very hot MINI.

Yes, the MINI is a very expensive for what is a small four- seater convertible. However it does deliver a beautiful marriage of performance, personality and heritage by the bucket load. Made with superb engineering and oodles of style, the JCW version is a very desirable and satisfying heritage convertible to own and drive if you like the ultimate in thrills. Keeps getting better with every generation.

2017 JCW MINI Convertible base priced MSRP $42,900.

Price as tested with all options $51,480 plus delivery and taxes