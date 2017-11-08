ONTARIO: CJMR​ ​Radio​ ​hosts​ ​raise​ ​over​ ​$150,000​ ​and​ ​70,000​ ​pounds​ ​of​ ​food​ ​for​ ​Seva​ ​Food​ ​Bank

Mississauga, ONTARIO: Last week’s annual CJMR Guru Nanak Radiothon and Food Drive raised over $150,000 in pledges and 70,000 pounds of food for the Seva Food Bank.
The effort was led by the producers of CJMR 1320 AM radio station to mark the 549th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth.
“We really wanted to find a way to put Guru Nanak’s message of equality, social justice and service into practice” remarked radio host Kuldip Deepak. “The Seva Food Bank is doing just that with its commitment to seva, selfless service, and sarbat da bhalla, the well-being of all humanity.”
On November 3, the hosts held their seventh annual 13-hour commercial-free radiothon. Over 1,000 callers dialed in to pledge their donations. The radiothon was followed by a food drive on November 4, which involved the support of over 200 Seva volunteers, spanning across over 25 South Asian grocery stores and gurdwaras to collect food donations within the Peel region.
“This incredible week has made a direct positive impact on the lives of our client families” said Seva Food Bank organizer, Sarabjot (Jyoti) Kaur Bedi. “The food and funds collected allow us to not only feed more people but also tackle the issues of food security, hunger and poverty at both our Wolfedale and Malton food bank locations.”
The Seva Food Bank first opened its doors in September 2010 and now serves over 900 families in need each month across both locations. As part of the Mississauga Food Bank’s city-wide network, it provides safe, nutritious and culturally appropriate food to clients from its Wolfedale and Malton locations.